Obaseki seeks Presidential intervention on illegal loggers

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called for the intervention of the Presidency on the activities of illegal loggers in the state’s forests. The governor made this call in an interaction with State House Correspondents after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa.

He complained that the activities of illegal loggers were affecting wildlife in his state. The governor added: “I actually came to rub minds with the Chief of Staff. We’ve been having challenges with, not just only bandits in our forests, but illegal loggers.

It’s been an invasion of our forests, with armed loggers coming in to indiscriminately cut logs from our forests. “I am sure you would have seen this news about the Okomu National Park, it’s one of the last pristine rain forests we have left and the amount of logging by armed loggers in the last couple of months has been really troubling. “They are also affecting the wildlife, you know that reserve hosts some very rare species of animals and with this avalanche of loggers.

“We are losing them and it’s something of concern so I’ve come to rub minds with the Chief of Staff to see how the Federal Government can assist with the National Parks Guards, with our local guards and see if the military can give them backup.” He also disclosed that he got a positive response from the presidency on his request. Obaseki also clarified that his state will commercialise ranching being proposed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) as a panacea to the incessant farmers and herders clashes. “I said a state government is not in the business

