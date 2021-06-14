Sports

Obaseki, Shaibu visit injured Insurance players attacked at match with Remo Stars

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, at the weekend, visited injured Bendel Insurance Football Club Players at the Central Hospital, Benin City. Obaseki expressed shock that the Nigeria Football Federation was yet to sanction those that perpetrated the dastardly act.

 

“This is very barbaric and not in the spirit of sportsmanship,” Obaseki said. “You can’t injure your colleagues like this in a tournament. Look at the way Insurance players were wounded because they went to play in a league match with Remo FC in Ogun State.

 

“I am really shocked and very disappointed that more than a week since the incident happened, the managers of the league have not come out to punish those that perpetrated this dastardly act.

 

“For now, we can’t continue with the league; we will suspend the participation of Bendel Insurance in the league until NFF takes the appropriate sanction against those who injured our players and also take interest in treating our players

