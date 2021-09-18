News

Obaseki should respect court order on vaccination – Edokpayi

A Civil Rights Activist and Leader of Talakawa Parliament (TP), Marxist Kola Edokpayi has called on the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to respect the Port-Harcourt, Rivers State High Court order which asked him to maintain the status quo on the compulsory vaccination of residents of the state. Edokpayi, made the call in Benin City while speaking on burning issues in the state.

He also called on the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC) the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to rise in condemnation of this dictatorial act. He explained that those who wanted to take the vaccine should take and those who don’t want to take should be not be forced to get vaccinated. “Governor Obaseki should lead by example by obeying the Port Harcourt High Court order which asked him to maintain the status quo on the compulsory vaccination of citizens of the state rather than promoting what is seen as selective justice.

“Just that the governor is taken us back to the dark days of the apartheid in South Africa where as a black South African you have to move with your pass to the extent that South Africans came out to protest against the policy. “This is what the governor is doing. Why will he be infringing on the fundamental human rights of citizens, taking into perspective that there is a court order restraining him from that forceful vaccination, we expected the governor as a product of the court order, to respect the court order. “He cannot be seeing respecting court order that favors him and disobeys court order that doesn’t favor him.

“Even in America where coronavirus kills people like flies, the people came out to say that the government could not force them to take vaccine,” he said. Edokpayi said that the country has gone beyond the era of autocracy and should allow the people to make informed decisions on their own.

