News

Obaseki signs Justice Sector Reforms, other bills into law

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has signed into law four bills including the bill for the establishment of the Edo State Justice Sector Reforms and the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency. Others are; the bill to repeal the Criminal Code Law of 1916 and enact a law to provide rules on criminal conduct, regulate public order and connected purposes; repeal the Forestry Law of 1968 and enact a law to establish the Edo State Forestry Commission and provide for preservation, conservation of forest and various matters. Signing the bills into law at Government House, Benin City, Obaseki said “Today is significant for us in Edo State as we have succeeded in a bold move to enact and revise laws in areas that we have not done for a century or half a century. The signing today of the Edo Justice Sector Reform Law and the new criminal law for me is a watershed and a milestone. “Over the years, the lack of adequate coordination among the judicial institutions in Edo and across the country has created a major problem in administration of justice leading to congestion in our prisons, lack of cohesive actions and the likes. “These reforms will help deal with issues in these sectors as it will improve coordination in the judicial Institution. “This new law is an essential part of the agenda of our current administration in setting up the required legal architecture for a forward looking judiciary which will also help us in our goal to create an investment-friendly and role based society for generations yet unborn”.

 

