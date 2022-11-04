Obaseki signs Justice Sector Reforms, other bills into law

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has signed into law four bills including the bill for the establishment of the Edo State Justice Sector Reforms and the Edo State Development and Building Control Agency. Others are; the bill to repeal the Criminal Code Law of 1916 and enact a law to provide rules on criminal conduct, regulate public order and connected purposes; repeal the Forestry Law of 1968 and enact a law to establish the Edo State Forestry Commission and provide for preservation, conservation of forest and various matters. Signing the bills into law at Government House, Benin City, Obaseki said “Today is significant for us in Edo State as we have succeeded in a bold move to enact and revise laws in areas that we have not done for a century or half a century. The signing today of the Edo Justice Sector Reform Law and the new criminal law for me is a watershed and a milestone. “Over the years, the lack of adequate coordination among the judicial institutions in Edo and across the country has created a major problem in administration of justice leading to congestion in our prisons, lack of cohesive actions and the likes. “These reforms will help deal with issues in these sectors as it will improve coordination in the judicial Institution. “This new law is an essential part of the agenda of our current administration in setting up the required legal architecture for a forward looking judiciary which will also help us in our goal to create an investment-friendly and role based society for generations yet unborn”.
Related Articles
MTEF: FG to borrow N5.62trn to finance deficit in 2022 budget
…reduces capital expenditure by N259.315bn …pegs exchange rate at N410:15/$1US The Federal Government has proposed to borrow the sum of N5.62 trillion to finance the budget deficit in the 2022 financial year projected at N13.981 trillion. The Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmad, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja while presenting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JAMB shifts admissions to Sep 7
…withholds inmates’ UTME results over infractions The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) hasshiftedcommencement of this year’s post- UnifiedTertiaryMatriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening for the 2020 admission processes into tertiary institutions in the country, to September 7, 2020. Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the shift in date from an earlier announced […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Crowds queue through the night for Queen’s lying-in-state
Thousands of mourners have been queuing through the night to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. There are long queues of two miles along the South Bank of the River Thames as people wait to view the coffin, reports the BBC. Hundreds of thousands of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)