Metro & Crime

Obaseki spends N25bn on pension payments

Posted on Author Cajetan  Mmuta, Benin Comment(0)

 

*Clears arrears with N4.3bn, commits to gratuity

 

The Edo State government said on Monday that it has expended over N4.3 billion in clearing the backlog of outstanding pension arrears owed about 3,128 pensioners in the state.

It stated that about N25, 047,472,632.77 was spent for monthly pension payment of 13,081 pensioners from November 2016 to May 2020.
According to a Mid-Year Report by the Edo State Pension Bureau, as at June 30, 2020: “The government spent a total of N771,714,393.01  between November and December 2016 for the payment of pensions; N 5,371,283,211.09 was expended in 2017; N6,452,535,649.08 in 2018 and N7,936,681,957.45 in 2019.
“For 2020, the government spent N735,069,623.04; N736,780,760.18; N759,731,334.31; N760,620,948.61; N759,695,333.23 and N763,359,423.02 in January, February, March, April, May and June respectively.”
It was observed that with the setting aside of N200 million monthly, the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has been able  to defray arrears of pensions dating back to 1996 up to December 2018 in furtherance of its commitment to the welfare of pensioners.
“The government divided the pensioners into batches 37 to 65 and ensured that the backlog was cleared after physical and documentary verifications. Having completed the payment of outstanding pension arrears, the next steps to be considered in the weeks ahead are harmonisation of pensions, payment of Death Benefits and Gratuity.”
The report further revealed that besides clearing the backlog of pension arrears, an efficient management process has been put in place to fast-track the processing and documentation of retiring officers’ entitlements, thus ensuring a seamless migration from salary payroll to pension payroll. This, it noted, has minimised the incidence of accumulation of pension arrears that had been a burden before the inception of this administration.
The report revealed that workers, who are eligible  to register under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), have the benefit of a Group Life Insurance cover that makes provision for beneficiaries of a contributor in the event of death in active service.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NMA to Makinde: It’s not safe to re-open schools now

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Thursday commended the efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led COVID-19 Taskforce in its efforts at preventing the spread of the pandemic in the state, but advised that re-opening of schools now is quite unsafe. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Akin Sodipo […]
Metro & Crime

75 terrorists killed in 17 encounters – Military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

In June, troops on clearance operations in the North- East theatre had 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements.   The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that 75 of the nonstate actors (NSAs) were […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo CP speaks on encounter at govt house, says: ‘I’m not a politician’

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Ondo Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami says his policing style will not be influenced by sentiment.     The CP made this known while reacting to criticisms which trailed his encounter with Agboola Ajayi, Deputy Governor of the state, on Saturday night.   BACKLINKS Salami and a group of police officers had prevented the Deputy Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: