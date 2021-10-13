News

Obaseki swears in new Solicitor-General, SUBEB chair

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday swore-in Prof. Faith Osadolor as the new Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary of 5the Edo State Ministry of Justice, and Ozavize Salami as the Executive Chairman Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The governor also inaugurated a five-man Audit Service Commission with a charge to utilise the office for the benefit of themajorityof Edocitizens. While swearing-in the new appointees at the EXCO Chambers of the Government House, Benin the state capital, Governor Obaseki charged them to be resultoriented.

He said: “These two appointments should serve as an indication of the direction our government is headed in terms of quality and calibre of personnel that we will be bringing in to run the civil and public service in Edo. “Our election of September 19, 2020, was a clear signal that the people of Edo want the government to deliver services to them. The lesson we have taken from that is that we have to organise the government in such a way that very competent people are appointed and not people being appointed because of political or personal affiliations.

