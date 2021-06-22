Obaseki takes second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday received the second jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, urging eligible members of the public to make themselves available for the booster dose meant to provide full protection against the virus.

Receiving the vaccine in Benin City, Obaseki said the government was committed to ensuring that all eligible persons were vaccinated against the virus.

According to him, “I took the first jab and I had no reaction; I believe this second jab won’t react on me. So, I advise those who have not taken their second jab to come forward to complete their vaccination.

“For those who have not been vaccinated, the second phase vaccination exercise would commence shortly.

I am using this opportunity to call on every Edo person who has not received the COVID-19 vaccination to get ready, so that when the process opens again in the next few weeks, they will come out and get vaccinated.”

The governor contin- ued: “COVID-19 is still very much with us; we may have another wave; some countries are currently experiencing their third wave. “We pray that we are not as affected as those other countries, but the only way to protect yourself today is to ensure that you get vaccinated.

When vaccinated, even if you get infected with COVID-19, your reaction will not be that serious; you will be able to cope and not be hospitalised.”

