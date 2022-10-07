Obaseki to build 13 more technical colleges in Edo

To ensure that technical and vocational education and training is accessible to students in every local government in Edo state, the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has unveiled plans to build additional 13 technical colleges across the state. Obaseki, who described education as a needed tool to promote the transformation and development of individuals and society, disclosed the plan during an event organised by Association of Esan Professionals to raise N250 million education trust fund, and award to deserving Esan sons and daughters, who have distinguished themselves in contributing to the development of the region. According to the governor, “ Having achieved a lot of success in EdoBEST that is now a model that other states are copying, we are focusing on secondary education and technical education.

“In addition to the five functioning technical colleges in the state, plans to establish 13 more technical colleges are underway in order to ensure that technical and vocational education and training is accessible to students in every local government area of the state.”

The governor, who noted that his administration’s focus particularly on basic education had generated attention from all over the country and beyond, recalled the educational trajectories in Edo State, saying that “in 2017, we conducted a survey and discovered some weaknesses in the education and skills development system, which were affecting the effectiveness of education delivery in Edo’s public schools with attendant effect on students’ performance. “This survey led to the launching of EdoBEST 1.0. initiative in 2018. The initiative leverages the transformative power of cutting edge technogy to deliver outstanding learning outcomes to primary school children across Edo State by better supporting their teachers.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...