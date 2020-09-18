News Top Stories

Obaseki to electorate: Don’t shed blood for my re-election

Governor Godwin Obaseki and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said his second term ambition is not worth spilling the blood of anyone in the Edo State governorship election holding tomorrow. He reassured that the governorship election would be peaceful and violence-free. Speaking shortly after one day prayer and fasting session for a peaceful election, organised by the Edo Christian Community for all the governorship candidates ahead of the election, Obaseki urged eligible voters to come out en masse without fear of intimidation or harassment. Obaseki said: “The church is the pillar on which we rest, and therefore, I have no fear whatsoever.

I take actions and people say I am very courageous, but it is God and not me. I have the church and God behind me, so why should I be afraid? “Ordinarily, an election is supposed to be a contest where people go to sell their ideals and citizens in their own freewill go and vote for those ideals they believe in; it shouldn’t be one where people will do anything to get power. “Election should not be one in which we shed blood because election will always come. If you die in an election, you will not be there in the next one to vote. So there is no need for violence.”

The governor noted: “It’s unfortunate that where we are today we are all afraid that there will be trouble, that there will be crisis and violence. But by the grace of God, we will all come out and vote and there won’t be any bloodshed. “There is no need for any violence and if anybody decides to act in a violent manner, just walk away because our lives are very precious. I have a covenant with God; if it will cost the blood of anybody for me to get into power, he should not let me have power.”

On his part, National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, prayed that God would make peace reign before, during and after the election. “In this election, rigging and evil will not have their way. We knock the engine of their operation; Edo people shall go out and vote their consciences and the will of God will be done,” the clergy prayed.

