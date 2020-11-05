Obaseki to hold sombre inauguration, 2020 Alaghodaro summit

The Edo State Government has said that the swearingin ceremony of Governor Godwin Obaseki for second term in office, billed for November 12 and the 2020 Alaghodaro Summit would be somber and without fanfare.

This is in line with the prevailing mood of the country following the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the recent loss of lives and destruction of government and private property by hoodlums that hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protests in the state. Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said the state government would not embark on a jamboree, but rather respect the reflective mood of the country.

The governor’s aide, therefore, urged the people of Edo State to take advantage of the live broadcast on various media channels in order to follow the proceedings on the day of the inauguration, as a limited number of persons will be physically present to witness the swearing-in event. He said: “Activities slated for the inauguration ceremony of Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu for a second term in office, scheduled for November 12, 2020 would be sombre and without fanfare in respect of the prevailing mood of the country.

“The shock from the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; the fallout of the #End- SARS protests, which was hijacked by hoodlums, leading to the loss of lives of private individuals and security personnel; destruction of property worth several millions and the early signs of a secondwave of the COVID-19 pandemic, are enough reason not to go on jubilating when there is so much uncertainty ahead.”

Hence, we have lined up activities that would be conducted in a manner that reflect the country’s sombre mood for the fiveday period. “As a government, the Governor Obaseki-led administration will continue to pursue reforms and policies to ensure the security and enhancement of the well-being of our people. This much is captured in the spirit of this year’s ceremony.” Osagie also charged residents of the state to cooperate and assist the administration towards achieving its set objectives of bequeathing a better Edo State, where every citizen is empowered with opportunities to live a fulfilled life.

