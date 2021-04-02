Obaseki to LG secretaries: I’ll fire you if…

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday warned that the state government would fire any Local Government Education Secretary, who failed to perform the assigned duties of tracking pupils’ progress in their localities. He gave the warning in Benin, the state capital, during the closing ceremony of a training workshop organised for education secretaries and managers by the State Universal Basic Edu-cation Board (SUBEB). Obaseki said: “We have gone through diligent process in hiring you, and let me tell you that I will fire you if you do not achieve the set goals.

We are going to invest in you; we have started it and we are going to continue to train you. “This is just the first in the series of the training. It will be a continuous training, learning and development process, but we are going to have a very strict assessment system.

“Any local government secretary or manager that falls below a certain standard will be fired. If we see that the children in your local government are not coping adequately, we will drop you. “We will be doing this assessment on an annual basis. No godfather gave you this job; it is your talent that gave it to you and you must go back there and do the work.” The governor, who said that he was proud of SUBEB’s achievements at the state level, therefore, added that they should be replicated at the local government level. Earlier, the Chairman of state SUBEB, Dr. Joan Oviawe, lauded the governor for his administration’s immense support for basic education, saying: “You have not only given us the assignment, but also the tools to do the work, and for this, we are internally grateful to Your Excellency.”

Like this: Like Loading...