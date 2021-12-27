Obaseki to new aides: Be committed to service delivery

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday charged newly sworn-in political aides to remain committed to their duties, ensuring effective and efficient service delivery to the people of the state. Obaseki gave the charge during an on-boarding programme for 73 political appointees at the John Odigie- Oyegun Staff Training Centre, Benin City. He urged the new aides to support the government in the realisation of its Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda, contributing effectively to the development of their communities.

According to him, “The government that we run now is one that needs to succeed and provide services to the people, not to any godfather. “We must deliver socially, politically and economically to Edo people. We will evaluate you every three months and those that perform below expectation will be shown the way out.”

The governor continued: “Politics is not about sharing money, but sharing opportunities as our focus and emphasis is getting opportunities to the people and creating the enabling environment for the people to express themselves. Obaseki, who warned the appointees against looting public funds, noted that; “Any political appointee who keeps their family abroad and wants to loot the system will be punished as it is not right.” He added; “This government is not about making money, but about delivering services to Edo people. We are one party and the responsibility is to build our party, encouraging people to join us; they will only join us only when there are benefits.”

