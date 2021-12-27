News

Obaseki to new aides: Be committed to service delivery

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday charged newly sworn-in political aides to remain committed to their duties, ensuring effective and efficient service delivery to the people of the state. Obaseki gave the charge during an on-boarding programme for 73 political appointees at the John Odigie- Oyegun Staff Training Centre, Benin City. He urged the new aides to support the government in the realisation of its Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda, contributing effectively to the development of their communities.

According to him, “The government that we run now is one that needs to succeed and provide services to the people, not to any godfather. “We must deliver socially, politically and economically to Edo people. We will evaluate you every three months and those that perform below expectation will be shown the way out.”

The governor continued: “Politics is not about sharing money, but sharing opportunities as our focus and emphasis is getting opportunities to the people and creating the enabling environment for the people to express themselves. Obaseki, who warned the appointees against looting public funds, noted that; “Any political appointee who keeps their family abroad and wants to loot the system will be punished as it is not right.” He added; “This government is not about making money, but about delivering services to Edo people. We are one party and the responsibility is to build our party, encouraging people to join us; they will only join us only when there are benefits.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Journalists contribute to constitutional democracy in Nigeria, musn’t be gagged, says Fayemi

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has applauded journalists in Nigeria on what he described as their immense contributions to the existence of Constitutional Democracy in the country. Fayemi added that press freedom is sacrosanct in spite of some unusual tendencies perpetrated by some pen professionals. Fayemi insisted that no matter the excesses […]
News Top Stories

My brother was arrested in Kenya –Kanu’s brother

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Following the hazy nature of the recent arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by Nigerian authorities, his brother, Kingsley Kanu, has clarified that his brother was arrested in Kenya. Apparently, this became necessary following the guessing game in the media on where and how the separatist leader […]
News

Illegal structures: We’ll not tolerate lawlessness in Edo – Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the ongoing removal of illegal structures is in line with the State Extant Planning Laws and Regulations and aimed at ensuring order and sanitizing the built environment space. Recall that the Edo State Government has demolished a hotel under construction belonging to one of Governor Godwin […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica