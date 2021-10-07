Obaseki to new exco: Be prudent, transparent

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki yesterday urged the 11 commissioners newly inaugurated in the State Executive Council, to be prudent, transparent and to uphold accountability. This was as the governor noted that the state’s resources had dwindled owning to the drop in FAAC allocation and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), coupled with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor spoke during the swearing in of the 11 new commissioners and two Special Advisers at the Government House, Benin, the state capital. Obaseki said: “We must advocate prudency transparency and uphold accountability in all we do in our respective portfolios. In enthroning a high-performance culture, and organisational performance, scorecard has been developed for each ministry.

“The scorecard will be deployed in tracking key performance targets and deliverables of each ministry and reports will be demanded in every quarter. A formal assessment of performance targets and results achieved by each ministry shall be conducted. These shall form the basis of further review and linkages to other key human resource processes.

“On our part, we have articulated, in the MEGA Agenda, a vision of where we want Edo State to be before 2050. Making Edo great again and Edo becoming the best state to live and prosper in Nigeria are promises we have made to the good people of our state who massively turned out to vote for this hovernment in September 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...