Obaseki to Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu: The fight is over

says former APC chair, Tinubu pose danger to democracy

Edo State Governor and winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the APC candidate in the election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to work with him for the betterment of the state.

Obaseki stated this yesterday after the Independent National Electoral Commission issued him and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, certificates of return.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa States, Mrs. May Agbmuche- Mbu, made the presentation to the governor and his deputy at the INEC office in Benin City, the Edo State capital

This is as the governor said his predecessor, Oshiomhole and the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, posed danger to democracy in Nigeria.

Obaseki said: “To our friends and our brothers on the other side of the divide, we are one family in the pursuit to provide services and public good for our citizens.

“Our citizens have decided that as for now, they trust us more to provide them leadership. It does not mean that they do not have a role to play. It does not mean that they are not part of a family. I’m using this opportunity to extend the hand of fellowship to my brother, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his other colleagues in the All Progressives Congress to join us and work with us so that we can move Edo forward.

“On a specific note, I want to use this occasion to call on the former chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that the fight is over and he should come and join in building the house where he was part of laying the foundation. “We have no malice, the only thing we disagreed on is in the approach in moving Edo forward.”

Speaking earlier on ARISE TV, Obaseki noted that Tinubu and Oshiomhole posed a threat to democracy, stating that they had no position in any party or any constitutionally recognised public office.

Obaseki went on: “For us, the challenge with people like Oshiomhole and Ahmed Tinubu is that they change their style and attitude, they pose a big danger to our democracy because they are extraconstitutional players.

“They have constituted themselves into what they say they are without any constitutional responsibility and trying to overlord themselves over people who have constitutional authority and if we allow them to continue in the mould they are, it will destroy our democracy and for me, it is straightforward. “It is not about personal issues but about their role in our democracy.

You cannot have people who are elected and guided by the constitution in office and people who don’t have such mandate or authority or any check on their conduct to come and say they want to control people who have been properly constituted in office.”

Asked to shed more light on Tinubu’s position as the national leader of the APC and the party’s constitution, Obaseki said, “they are non-constitutional actors. There is no role; the role of leader. There is nothing in the constitution of our country or the constitution of that party giving the role of leader. The title leader has no role, no constitutional backing.

