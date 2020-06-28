Obaseki to PDP: You’ve revived my political career

Says he’ll run with Shaibu again

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has expressed gratitude to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for reviving his political career.

Obaseki, who was at the PDP National Secretariat on Saturday for the collection of certificate of return as the party’s governorship candidate for the September 19 Edo governorship elections, said the party accommodated him at the hour of tribulations. “When we were pushed out in the rains and storm from our political party; you came out with that huge umbrella to give us cover and shelter.

“It was only when we entered the house that we then realised that this was the house we should have been in the first instance. “I want to commit to you that we shall promote the ideals of this great party and you can always count on us. “We have no choice because from what I have seen from my brother governors in this party, what they have done and what they did for us in the party, revived my political career,” he said.

The governor, however, announced that he will run again with his deputy, Philip Shaibu in the September governorship election. He sees his emergence as PDP candidate as divine, adding that there is a hand of God in all that happened to him in the last two weeks.

Obaseki promised to commit himself to the affairs of the PDP, “because we now saw that the values in the house are the values we cherish and the values we live for; values of justice, values of law and order, values of care for our people, putting the people first. “These are the values we have always been in pursuit of, which we found in this new house in which we have been graciously accommodated.” Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who was Chairman of the PDP Primary Election Panel in Edo State, said Obaseki scored 1, 952 votes to emerge as the party’s candidate.

Governor Mohammed, who presented the report of the primary to the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said the election was rancour-free. “There was no confusion. For the first time in Edo, we have a rancour-free election where there was no mistrust, no suspicion, no infighting,” he said.

The governor told the party that Edo State “is ready for capture, to be won by this very important party, the PDP. “I’m very sure and confidently sure that Edo is going to fall in line within the realm of good governance of the PDP.”

Secondus in his remarks described the conduct of the primary as an improvement from the 2018 PDP National Convention in Port Harcourt. “And we will continue to improve on our performances, to make sure that our internal mechanism is the best for the Nigeria people. “We believe in one man, one vote. And we believe in transparency, free and fair election. This is the only party that can provide that,” he assured. Swearing-in of APC Chairman: Malami responds to critics The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami says there was no legal impediment on him in relation to the administration oaths.

Malami said this in a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media on Saturday in Abuja. He said that working towards entrenchment of democracy and a democratic culture is not only a desirable responsibility, but a constitutional one, regarding the constitutional provisions and the demand for sustenance of democracy in the country. He explained that the office of the Attorney General exercises dual functions inclusive of that of Minister of Justice which is a political and advisory function, and administration of justice.

Malami said that a federation is an embodiment of governance inclusive of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary with a possible expansion to accommodate private, corporate and associated entities. “Within that context, it will not be out of place for the Attorney-General of the Federation to administer an oath on any one, including the leadership of any political party, whether he belongs to it or not.

“Within this context, a lawyer, a judge and indeed a private legal practitioner and a commissioner for oath, are recognized statutorily as people vested with the power to administer an oath.

“An Attorney General of the federation who clearly falls within that circle, cannot be an exception,” he said.

Appointment: CAN President, others congratulate Justice Dongban-Mensem Chijioke Iremeka The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle and the entire leadership of CAN, yesterday, congratulated the President of the Court of Appeal in Nigeria, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on her appointment. The CAN President sent his congratulatory message in a statement signed by CAN’s Secretary General, Joseph Bade Daramola, wishing her a successful tenure.

He and entire CAN members have no doubt in their minds that, Her Lordship will live up to the expectations of God and citizens of this country in discharge of her adjudicative duties without fear or favour.

The statement reads: “I write to rejoice with you and to convey the message of The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), His Eminence, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle and the entire leadership of CAN to heartily congratulate Your Lordship on Your Appointment as The President, Court of Appeal in Nigeria. “We wish Your Lordship a successful tenure of office and pray God to grant you wisdom, knowledge, understanding, courage, commitment, good health and sound mind needed to serve and end well.

“Your confirmation as the President of the Court of Appeal shows that, it is a testimony that God indeed favours you, because it is only He that promotes. “It is also a well-deserved promotion to this enviable post. “For promotion cometh neither from the east, nor from the west, nor from the south. It is God who judges.” Kwara gets N3bn for June allocation Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Government has received a total sum of N3,092,495,479:52 as allocation for the month of June.

The breakdown of the allocation, according to Commissioner of Finance Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi, are (net) statutory revenue allocation of N1,994,859,433:79; Value Added Tax of N934,174,265:19; Exchange Gain of N157,102,519:91; and Excess Bank Charges of N6,359,260:63.

The 16 local government areas got a total sum of N2,142,342,139:55 as allocation for the month.

The state government meanwhile has paid a total sum of N2,819,603,697.34 as salary and pension, gratuities, subventions to tertiary institutions, and allocations to government’s ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

While salaries and pension gulped N2, 256,705,810:18, the state paid N100,000,000 as gratuity, N127,067,868.99 as monthly subventions for the tertiary institutions, and N335,830,018,17 as allocations to various MDAs

