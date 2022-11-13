News

Obaseki urges churches’ participation in politics, governance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has restated the need for the church to actively participate in politics to enable them effectively contribute their quota to national development.
Obaseki gave the charge while addressing delegates at the fifth National Eucharistic Congress held at St. Paul Minor Seminary, Benin City, Edo State.
The congress was organised by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) with the theme, “Becoming the eucharist we celebrate: A call to live as one and serve the weak.”
Catholic delegates and faithful from Onitsha, Lagos, Owerri, Abuja, Ibadan, Jos, Kaduna and the host Benin Province were all present at the congress, taking place between Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Obaseki said, “The church has continued to intervene when the government fails. The church goes into communities, acquires land, provide education, healthcare and spiritual healing for citizens.
“We need help in government and call on the Catholic Church to go beyond homily and help us on how to govern our country.”
The governor noted that Nigeria is going through a difficult time and need prayers and collaboration of the church to overcome the challenges facing her.
He continued: “In our nation today, we need God as we all need prayers and to call on God to intervene as we are going through challenges and difficulties that we have not experienced in a long time.
“God wants us to take away lessons from these challenges that we are facing as a nation, which is why he has allowed us to pass through the problems.
“I have had the privilege of occupying many positions in this country, from business, government and politics. What is clear is that we can resolve the problems we have because God has given us all we need as a nation to solve them. I believe that the Catholic Church has a huge responsibility. In the world today, the Catholic Church is one of the most organised institutions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bandits kill father, release wife, daughter after ransom payment

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Bandits that kidnapped a family of three in Kaduna have killed the father and released the wife and daughter after the family paid an undisclosed amount of ransom.   The bandits kidnapped the victims from their home in the Ungwan Gimbiya area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis, Chikun Local Government Area.   The kidnap took […]
News Top Stories

JUST IN: Court to fix date for judgement, adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Appeal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Court of Appeal Abuja has reserved judgment on an appeal filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking to quash the terrorism and treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him. The IPOB leader, who is currently facing trial before the Federal High Court sitting in […]
News

Jonathan, Africa leaders seek collaboration on Covid-19, terrorism

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has called for closer collaboration among African leaders in tackling the continent’s growth and development challenges as well as recovery efforts in the post- COVID19 period.   Jonathan, who spoke during a webinar on post Covid-19 reconstruction organised by the African chapter of the International Summit Council […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica