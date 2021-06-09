Obaseki urges citizens to own govt property, warns against destruction

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on citizens to take ownership of government properties in their locality to sustain on-going development projects across the state. Obaseki said this when he received leaders and elders of Ekosodin community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state, who were on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City. Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, said his administration will continue to work for the people of Edo State. He said: “In my first term, I promised to tar community roads in Ekosodin. I kept to my promise as a lot of work has been done in developing the area. We will continue to do more for the community.

“We are focused on developing the state. I charge you to protect all government facilities and infrastructure in your community. I call on the community to own the process and not allow vandalism. If government’s property is maintained, our unborn children and the coming generation will benefit from it.”

The governor further assured them that his administration will partner the community in improving security, noting that; “Security requires collaborative effort. We all need to partner and ensure our state and the nation is safe for us all. When the state is safe and secure, investors will come in to develop the area. “The government plans to drop one of the power-line for 24/7 electricity in Ekosodin and establish an innovation hub in the area to empower the youths and artisans. “We will continue to partner with people of Ekosodin community to make the area comfortable for our youths and students.”

