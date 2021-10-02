Obaseki urges unity, ingenuity to overcome challenges

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday charged Nigerians to be united, show resourcefulness and reignite the indomitable Nigerian spirit so as to triumph over the socio-economic challenges the nation is facing. Obaseki, in his message to commemorate the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, urged citizens to be hopeful, prayerful and continue to work towards sustained peace, unity and progress of Edo State and the country in general Obaseki said , “I heartily salute, congratulate and celebrate our great country Nigeria and its citizens, as we celebrate the 61st anniversary of the nation’s independence this year which, coincidentally, also marks the 30th anniversary of the creation of Edo State.

“As we celebrate these historic events, it is important that we deeply reflect on the vision of our founding fathers who laboured to secure our right to self-determination and establish a country based on equity, fairness and justice on October 1st 1960.”

Like this: Like Loading...