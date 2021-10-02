News

Obaseki urges unity, ingenuity to overcome challenges

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki yesterday charged Nigerians to be united, show resourcefulness and reignite the indomitable Nigerian spirit so as to triumph over the socio-economic challenges the nation is facing. Obaseki, in his message to commemorate the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, urged citizens to be hopeful, prayerful and continue to work towards sustained peace, unity and progress of Edo State and the country in general Obaseki said , “I heartily salute, congratulate and celebrate our great country Nigeria and its citizens, as we celebrate the 61st anniversary of the nation’s independence this year which, coincidentally, also marks the 30th anniversary of the creation of Edo State.

“As we celebrate these historic events, it is important that we deeply reflect on the vision of our founding fathers who laboured to secure our right to self-determination and establish a country based on equity, fairness and justice on October 1st 1960.”

Our Reporters

News

Burglary attempt on Buhari’s COS’ residence unsuccessful-Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Abuja   The Presidency yesterday said there was an attempt by some robbers to burgle the official residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, in Abuja.     Responding to a clarification based on a report by an online medium, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and […]
News

Covid-19 inspired me to set up White Deck Beach Resort -Shadrack Michael

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Shadrack Michael, Managing Director and chairman of White Deck Beach Resort has disclosed how the Covid-19 pandemic inspired him to establish a luxury beach resort in Lagos. The real estate developer, who hails from Agbor in Delta State, shared his experience on how he was stuck in the country due to the travel restrictions and […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: We’ve arrested 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits in 2 months – IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has said that in the last two months, a total of 686 suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, were arrested in ongoing operations across the country.   During the period under review also, at least 231 assorted firearms, with accompanying 6,616 ammunition, were recovered by […]

