Obaseki victory: Ize-Iyamu meets with Buni

Within 24 hours after the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee congratulated the winner of the Edo State governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has visited the Committee.

Ize-Iyamu visited the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni Wednesday in company of the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

It was the first outing of the APC candidate after the governorship election that held last week Saturday.

The closed door meeting with Ize-Iyamu took place at the Abuja residence of Governor Buni in Abuja.

The reasons for the meeting could not be ascertained but it was learnt that the party leadership was persuading Pastor Ize-Iyamu to accept in good faith the outcome of the election.

A source closed to the meeting said the discussion centered on the way forward with Pastor Ize-Iyamu after the Edo election.

The APC leadership through a statement signed by governor Buni had congratulated the winner of the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

