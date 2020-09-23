Politics

Obaseki victory: Ize-Iyamu meets with Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

Within 24 hours after the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee congratulated the winner of the Edo State governorship election, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has visited the Committee.
Ize-Iyamu visited the Chairman of the Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni Wednesday in company of the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.
It was the first outing of the APC candidate after the governorship election that held last week Saturday.
The closed door meeting with Ize-Iyamu took place at the Abuja residence of Governor Buni in Abuja.
The reasons for the meeting could not be ascertained but it was learnt that the party leadership was persuading Pastor Ize-Iyamu to accept in good faith the outcome of the election.
A source closed to the meeting said the discussion centered on the way forward with Pastor Ize-Iyamu after the Edo election.
The APC leadership through a statement signed by governor Buni had congratulated the winner of the election, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Alleged fraud: Reps intervene in NSITF impasse

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM examines the decision

The House of Representatives has picked holes in the recent suspension of some top management staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF). PHILIP NYAM examines the decision   Allegations of corruption at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) have become a recurrent decimal like that of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). […]
Politics

Kwara extends suspension of council chairmen, others by six months

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has extended the suspension of the executive and legislative council committees across the 16 local government areas of the state by another six months. A statement issued on Thursday by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said: “The governor has today signed the Kwara State Local Government Councils’ […]
Politics

Kashamu: Passage of a man loved by his people

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The death of Senator Buruji Kashamu last Saturday may have badly hit the depth of politics and philanthropy in Ogun State. WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the life and times of a man widely referred to as the ‘Authority’ in political circle Senator Buruji Kashamu’s huge physical frame captured all about him. Just as his outlook […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: