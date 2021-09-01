Obaseki visits Uwaifo’s family, says he was a national asset

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday eulogised the virtues of late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwaifo, describing his death as a loss of one of the country’s finest national assets. Obaseki, who led other top government functionaries to the residence of late Sir Uwaifo in Ekehuan Road, Benin City, on a condolence visit, said the music icon achieved so much in the 80 years of his lifetime. He said: “Victor Uwaifo is a music icon, a legend and a national asset. His loss is not just to the state, but to the country at large. The last time I saw him was in a gathering a couple of weeks ago, in Benin City, and we greeted and exchanged pleasantries; he was a national asset. “The Sultan of Sokoto called me last night to express his condolences and he said; ‘Sir Victor Uwaifo was a legend that influenced several generations.” Obaseki further stated: “You can’t talk of the state’s culture and art scene without talking about him. He is a legend and needs to be celebrated as such. We assure you that we will be there for you.”
Related Articles
AMACOG gets new Exco
Association of Mass Communication Graduates (1992 set) of the Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has expressed its commitment to giving back to its alma mater and the society at large. Speaking at the inauguration of the new executives of the association in Lagos, the newly elected chairman of the association, Mr. Adekunle […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Katsina residents lament Customs’ extortion
Residents of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State have raised the alarm over alleged worsening cases of extortion by men and officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) while carrying out their legitimate businesses. The residents under the auspices of Jibia Youth Vanguard Forum, alleged that the presence of the Customs officers mounting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Bayelsa sets up judicial panel
Bayelsa State Government has constituted a Judicial Panel of Inquiry and a Special Security and Human Rights Committee in response to the demands of the #EndSARS protesters in the state. The state Governor, Douye Diri, disclosed this yesterday shortly after the 9th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting at the Government House, Yenagoa, the state […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)