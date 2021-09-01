Obaseki visits Uwaifo’s family, says he was a national asset

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday eulogised the virtues of late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwaifo, describing his death as a loss of one of the country’s finest national assets. Obaseki, who led other top government functionaries to the residence of late Sir Uwaifo in Ekehuan Road, Benin City, on a condolence visit, said the music icon achieved so much in the 80 years of his lifetime. He said: “Victor Uwaifo is a music icon, a legend and a national asset. His loss is not just to the state, but to the country at large. The last time I saw him was in a gathering a couple of weeks ago, in Benin City, and we greeted and exchanged pleasantries; he was a national asset. “The Sultan of Sokoto called me last night to express his condolences and he said; ‘Sir Victor Uwaifo was a legend that influenced several generations.” Obaseki further stated: “You can’t talk of the state’s culture and art scene without talking about him. He is a legend and needs to be celebrated as such. We assure you that we will be there for you.”

