Obaseki visits Uwaila Omozuwa’s family, distributes food items to orphanages

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has visited the family of late Uwaila Omozuwa and some orphanages, urging residents to take advantage of the Christmas season to show love to the less privileged in the society. Late Uwaila, a 100 Level Microbiology student of the University of Benin was gruesomely murdered in a church in 2020. The governor said, “Uwaila did not die in vain. The federal and state governments have taken stiffer actions against gender-based violence. We are here to continue to celebrate her life as we continue to fight against gender-based violence. “Her death was the reason for the establishment of gender- based violence committee. The Edo State Government has put mechanisms in place to fight gender-based violence related offences.”

 

