Obaseki visits Uwaila Omozuwa’s family, distributes food items to orphanages

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has visited the family of late Uwaila Omozuwa and some orphanages, urging residents to take advantage of the Christmas season to show love to the less privileged in the society. Late Uwaila, a 100 Level Microbiology student of the University of Benin was gruesomely murdered in a church in 2020. The governor said, “Uwaila did not die in vain. The federal and state governments have taken stiffer actions against gender-based violence. We are here to continue to celebrate her life as we continue to fight against gender-based violence. “Her death was the reason for the establishment of gender- based violence committee. The Edo State Government has put mechanisms in place to fight gender-based violence related offences.”
Related Articles
Nigeria fast descending into tyranny, dictatorship, says Afenifere
…accuses FG of misplacement of priorities The Pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has observed that Nigeria was fast becoming a dictatorial and tyrannical state. The organisation stated this in a press release issued on behalf of its acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi and made available […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NAFDAC: Strange illness in Kano caused by food poisoning
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) yesterday said the strange illness witnessed in Kano State recently was caused by food poisoning. NAFDAC’s Director- General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, confirmed this in an interview with Channels Television. The outbreak of the infection had led to the death of two persons and the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NGF: What COVID-19 pandemic taught us
Nigerian governors have said the global coronivirus pandemic had taught them to be accountable to the people who elected them into office. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who narrated the steps taken by the states’ chief executives to ameliorate the effects on Nigerians, to the visiting Deputy Secretary General of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)