Obaseki warns against unhealthy inter-agency rivalry

…urges collaboration to improve security

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has warned against unhealthy rivalry among security agencies in the state, urging for increased collaboration between the government, security outfits and local communities to tackle crime and insecurity in the state. Obaseki gave the charge when he received the new Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Samuel Dan, who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City. The governor said, “We know that your men on ground are limited and one of the things that lead to success is collaboration and being able to work with locals. They are the people who understand the terrain; you have to rely on them for quality intelligence. “You just came into the state; no matter how fast you have learned, you can’t claim to know the terrain better than those who are born here. For you to be able to work with them, that mutual respect must be there. “That trust that you have come to support them must be quickly built, and any sense of rivalry will not come. We enjoy good working relationships with other security agencies, including the police, and Department of State Services (DSS) and the NSCDC and we will like that to continue.” He further noted, “When you are posted to work in Edo, your first responsibility is to Edo people and you then report back and say that this is what is happening in Edo. You have an agro ranger and they have to understand what we are doing to secure our forest.” “We shall continue to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure effective protection of lives and property in the state. We shall make efforts to protect individuals, organisations, businesses, groups and communities against any form of threat,” Obaseki assured. Earlier, the new Edo State NSCDC Commandant assured the governor that he would cooperate and relate with other security agencies as well as stakeholders to improve security in the state. He said, “Without this collaboration, we may not succeed, and we know that this cooperation begins with meaningful partnership with the government and other stakeholders.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...