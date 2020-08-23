Obaseki: We‘ll fulfill all our campaign promises

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured voters in the state that his administration will not fail in fulfilling all his electioneering campaign promises aimed at improving the living standards of the people.

Obaseki who made the pledge while addressing a crowd of PDP supporters in wards 1 and 4 in Ibhore, Esan Central Local Gov- ernment Area of the state, noted that his government has in the last three years and eight months pursued reforms and policies to better the lives of the people and will continue with the developmental strides recorded in the first term, when re – elected.

The governor, who inspected ongoing Ibhore gully erosion work in the area, said the first phase of the project is done, while work on the second phase will commence soonest.

He said: “This place before now was not motorable; we had to construct an underground drainage to control the erosion. “During my first electioneering campaign, I promised that I would construct the drainage and now the first phase is over.

I said I will construct roads eaten up by erosion and I have done that. “Some politicians will come here and make promises without keeping them. Don’t vote for such politicians. We have also modernised our educational system which makes it one of the best in Nigeria now.

“I gave you modern schools that have doors and windows that cannot be vandalised. I know you don’t have water, which is as a result of lack of electricity, but I will ensure Benin Electricity Distribution Company provides you with light.”

