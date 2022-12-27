Obaseki: We’re partnering new BEDC mgt to improve power supply

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration is working closely with the new management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to improve electricity supply in the state.

Obaseki, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, said the state has the capacity to generate about 1,000 megawatts of electricity daily, expressing confidence that with the partnership with the BEDC, the state will witness increased power supply by next year.

He said: “We are very optimistic that by this time next year, electricity supply would have improved across Edo State. We are very blessed in Edo State as we have the capacity of generating about 1,000 megawatts of electricity every day in the state. We don’t need that amount of electricity to power every house and industry in the state.

“Edo State has the largest kilometres of fibre optic cable. It has 1,200km of fibre optic cable in the state. With electricity and fibre, people don’t need to leave their villages and come to Benin City to do business as they will be able to grow the economy of our state wherever they are. We have made investment in poultry, oil palm, cassava and other agricultural products in the state to make Edo the agricultural hub of Nigeria.”

