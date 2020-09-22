Obaseki: We’ve caged godfathers, lions, tigers in Edo

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, hailed citizens and residents of the state for ensuring his victory at last Saturday’s governorship election, declaring that his re-election has put a final end to godfatherism in the state.

Obaseki, who made the assertion while addressing party supporters at the Museum Ground, King’s Square, Benin City, said his victory will ensure that the godfathers, whom he described as “lions and tigers”, were permanently caged in the zoo.

The governor and his supporters had earlier embarked on a victory road show across various streets in the metropolis to express his appreciation to the people of the state.

He assured them that his government will continue to pursue programmes, policies and reforms capable of positively transforming the lives of Edo people.

Obaseki said: “The message of Saturday’s governorship election is for this government to go and work for Edo people.

It is clear and Edo people have spoken in clear words that we should work for them and transform the state. “You have helped me cage the lions and tigers in the state. You will never see them again in Edo State because they are all in the zoo now where they belong.

Today, I promise you that we will work for Edo people because no one will hinder us from delivering the dividends of democracy to Edo people. “I will collaborate with my brother and deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, to work for Edo people. I thank everyone residing in Edo State; you have spoken and we have heard you and are ready to work for you.

“The next four years in the state will be the one that all citizens will live to remember as we will consolidate on our developmental achievements in the state.”

National Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, who was also part of the celebration, noted that Saturday’s governorship election showed that Edo people have rejected godfatherism, moneybag politics and given their mandate to Obaseki for the development of the state.

New Telegraph observed that supporters of the governor and his deputy, yesterday, took their victory dance to the streets of Benin City.

There were also similar mass processions in other parts of the state to celebrate the triumph of the governor and his party in the September 19 gubernatorial poll.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the PDP and Obaseki over their victory in the election. In a statement issued by the chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, the party charged members to imbibe the culture of congratulating a winner of an election. “We, in particular want to salute our candidate in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu for his tenacity and leadership.

We similarly commend our Edo State leaders, especially our immediate past National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and all our members in Edo State for demonstrating unwavering support for our party and our candidate in the election. In the face of all the challenges, we collectively remained faithful and worked tirelessly during the campaigns.

“As progressives and democrats, we are confident that all leaders and members of the party will celebrate the outcome of the election as free and fair as acknowledge by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari. “Our attention must now shift to Ondo State and ensure that we win the October 10, 2020 election.”

