Obaseki: We’ve spent N4.3bn on 3,128 pensioners in Edo

The Edo State Government yesterday said that it had spent over N4.3 billion to pay the backlog of outstanding pension arrears owed about 3,128 pensioners in the state.

This was as the government stated that about N25,047,472,632.77 was spent between November 2016 and May 2020 on payment of monthly pension of 13,081 pensioners.

According to a Mid-Year Report by the Edo State Pension Bureau, as at 30th June, 2020, the government had spent a total of N771,714,393.01 between November and December 2016 for pensioners; N 5,371,283,211.09 in 2017; N6,452,535,649.08 in 2018 and N7,936,681,957.45 in 2019 to pay pensioners.

“In 2020, the government spent N735,069,623.04; N 7 3 6 , 7 8 0 , 7 6 0 . 1 8 ; N 7 5 9 , 7 3 1 , 3 3 4 . 3 1 ; N 7 6 0 , 6 2 0 , 9 4 8 . 6 1 ; N759,695,333.23 and N763,359,423.02 in January, February, March, April, May and June respectively.”

With the N200 million set aside monthly for payment of pension, the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration had been able to defray arrears of pension from 1996 to December 2018 in furtherance of the administration’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners.

“The government divided the pensioners into batches of 37 to 65 and ensured that the backlog was cleared after physical and documentary verifications.

Having completed the payment of outstanding pension arrears, the next steps to be considered in the weeks ahead are harmonisation of pensions, payment of Death Benefits and gratuity,” the report added.

The report further revealed that besides payment of the backlog of pension arrears, an efficient management process had been put in place to fast-track the processing and documentation of entitlements of retiring officers in order to ensure a seamless migration from salary payroll to pension payroll.

This, it noted, had gone a long way in minimising the incidence of accumulation of pension arrears that had been a burden on the government before the inception of the present administration.

The report also revealed that workers, who are eligible to register under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) would benefit from Group Life Insurance cover that makes provision for beneficiaries of contributors in the event of death in active service.

The report added: “The sum of N80,713,446.34 was paid as premium for 9,803 state employees in the CPS.

With the payment made, the next of kin of deceased employees receives three times their gross annual salary as benefits. From the commencement of the CPS on 1st January, 2017 till date, a total sum of N 81,169,724.24 had been paid to families of 34 deceased employees of the state public service who enrolled on the CPS.

“The state government exercised political will and has been committed to the payment of pension arrears, monthly pension, death benefits under the Defined Benefit Scheme and government’s 10 per cent matching contribution to the Employees’ RSA in compliance with the provisions of the Edo State ContributoryPension Scheme Law of 2010 as amended.

“The state has made remittances of contribution of both employees (8 per cent) and employer (10 per cent) to the PFAs for 39 months from January 2017 to April 2020, which amounted to N5,230,348,954.34.

Of this, the government employer’s matching 10 per cent contribution is N2,905,749,419.08 only, while that of the employees’ (8 per cent) contribution is N2,324,599,535.26.

Like this: Like Loading...