Obaseki, Wike disagree over 13% derivation

Comment(0)

…as Edo govt confirms receipt of N2.1bn only

The Edo State Gover nment has clarified that it only received N2.1 billion as 13 per cent Derivation Fund contrary to media reports. River State Governor Nyesom Wike last week said the Federal Government paid N9 trillion to the oil-producing states, which he said he has been using to deliver projects to the people of his state. Reacting to the revelation, the Edo State Government through the Commissioner for Finance and Budget Joseph Eboigbe at a press briefing in Benin said the state had so far received N2.1 billion out of the N28 billion. He said the money was paid to the state in three tranches of N700 million each.

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said the money was spent on payment of monthly salaries, payment of pensions, construction of roads in all the senatorial districts,the building of the school of nursing, the teacher training college, construction of hospitals, and state secretariat, among others.

He said the state government is the only state paying a minimum of N40, 000 monthly salaries to workers. Also speaking, Crusoe Osagie, a Special Adviser to the Governor, said Wike, was only playing politics with the 13 per cent derivation funds as well as creating tension in the Niger Delta State, which he has succeeded in doing.

 

