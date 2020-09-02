News

Obaseki will win Edo governorship elections, says Prophet Samuel

Founder of the Shiloh World Chapel, Prophet I. O. Samuel, has disclosed that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will be re-elected on September 19, 2020.

 

The renowned cleric speaking to member of his church, in a prophecy released recently, said regardless of efforts by the opposition party to manipulate the election, the governor will still come out victorious.

 

Expectedly, the prophecy, which has gone viral on social media, is presently generating reactions in the public with the election just 17-days away.

 

The Abuja-based Prophet is known for his accurate prophecy. He stand as the only the only prophet to have revealed to Nigerians in his New Year prophecy about the deadly virus currently ravaging the word as a whole, COVID-19 and the wearing of face mask. In his New Year prophecy to his congregation earlier in the year he warned Christians about persecution and the current controversial CAMA Law, which is presently tearing the country apart.
Prophet Samuel is a well-respected man of God who doesn’t blow his trumpet despite several of his prophecy that has been fulfilled. He has prophecy for world leaders, governors, businessman and the common man that has come to pass. His church in Apo in Abuja is a mecca of sort to so many people seeking solutions to their problems.

 

The respected cleric is well known for his charitable works and support of a lot of needy people in the society and even non-members has benefited from his kind-hearted gestures. Weekly he spent millions on charity. He recently gifted a man a brand new Range Rover and he has paid school fees of a lot of people.

 

He is role model is prophet T.B Joshua and he is more like his spiritual son and he owes T.B Joshua in high esteem.
 

