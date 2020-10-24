News

Obaseki: Youths will form 60% of my new cabinet

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured youths in the state of 60 per cent representation in his new cabinet.

 

The governor, who gave the assurance, during an interactive meeting with youth groups at Government House, Benin City, said the crisis in the state, following the hijack of the #EndSARS protest, was politically-motivated.

 

The meeting had in attendance leaders and representatives of over 30 youth organisations in the state. He said: “I am worried about the level of criminality.

 

Parts of the fight we had in our first term was the issue of maintaining law and order and fighting criminality as lots of these criminals hid under the cover of the godfathers, who called them their infantry, lions and tigers.

 

“Without law and order, there can’t be economic growth as no one will be able to invest. You could see them in the last few days, the way they came out pouncing on people’s private properties.

 

“The crisis in Edo is not the #EndSARS protests but political as the government supports the #EndSARS protests. Just as we defeated them in the election, we will contain them.

“With my #EndSARS people, we are going to arrest them and put them back to the zoo.”

Obaseki said his administration recognised the role played by youths in his re-election, adding that his administration plans to appoint 60 per cent of youths under the age of 40 in his second term in office, stressing that his government had no problem with peaceful protests.

 

He added: “I asked the police to give you protection but the leadership of the police have a choice to either obey me or not as I don’t have power to fire the Police Commissioner.

“Our position as a government is to support the position of the #ENDSARS protesters as their demand is legitimate,” he said, while assuring the youth that he was on their side.

