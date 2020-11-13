Obaseki’s ADC slumps at gov’s inauguration

Guard of honour member also collapses

Gov seeks unity, cooperation

Second term inauguration ceremony of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was almost marred yesterday as his Aide-de-Camp (ADC) collapsed on the podium. Clad in his police ceremonial regalia, the Superintendent of Police, who stood directly behind the newly sworn in governor, started wobbling before he slumped. The ADC’s collapse was preceded by that of a member of the guard of honour. Obaseki, who was busy with his inauguration speech, was oblivious of the near fatal incident behind him. When the ADC slumped, two officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) rushed to rescue him and took him to a sitting arena.

A former Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Patrick Okundia, quickly gave the officer ‘first case assessment’ and stabilised him. The ADC, who hails from the North, was immediately taken into an ambulance stationed at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, venue of the inauguration ceremony, which ferried him to a nearby hospital. Later, a senior police officer, who pleaded anonymity, said that “the ADC is in stable condition”.

He said: “We have no doubt about the state of health of the concerned officer. People do take ill and with the stress of rehearsals, movement and other activities of the officer’s principal in preparation for the ceremony, such an incident can happen.

“That shows our humanity and there is no cause for alarm. All our officers and men are in good shape and nobody should use an isolated case like that to judge how healthy the men and officers of the Command are.”

Before Obaseki’s ADC’s collapse, a lady, who was one of the paramilitary guards of honour, had also slumped. She was quietly taken out of the parade as the governor made to inspect the guard of honour mounted in his honour. Preparatory to the inauguration, the state government had said in a statement that it would be a low-key inauguration with a manageable crowd. It, therefore, directed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in all the 18 local government areas to organise parties for the party’s loyalists in their lo-calities. In his speech, Obaseki promised that his administration would restore hope in democracy as a form of participatory government.

He said: “Our victory also offers an opportunity for us to bridge the gap between a challenged past and a promising future. “The unfortunate crisis we have had to endure as a people over the decades has led to deep divisions, which have resulted in inequality, injustice, underdevelopment, poverty, insecurity and unequal distribution of opportunities. “However, this is the time to heal. We are kith and kin with a common destiny. Let us now stop dwelling on the past. It is now time to take our collective destiny in our own hands as Edo people and commence the arduous task of Making Edo Great Again.”

