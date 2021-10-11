Obaseki’s appointments: Ijaw allege marginalisation

The Ijaw in Edo State yesterday condemned their exclusion from Governor Godwin Obaseki’s list of commissioners.

Addressing a press conference in Benin on behalf of the five Ijaw clans in the state and the entire Ijaw nation, Secretary, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Western Zone, comprising Ondo, Edo and Delta states, Comrade Olu-Derimon Omaghomi, lamented that out of the 11 commissioners and two Special Advisers appointed by the governor no single Ijaw name was included despite voting for him in the 2020 governorship election.

He said, “We are not happy as Ijaw people. We are Ijaw people and we have five clans in Edo State – Egbema, Olodiama, Gbaraun, Furupagha and Okomu. And all these clans are economically viable.

We have contributed economically to the growth of Edo State, not just economically, but politically. Our votes from these five clans in the three local government areas of OviaSouth-West, OviaNorth- East and Ikpoba-Okha were massive in the 2020 governorship election.”

