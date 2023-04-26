Obaseki’s Ex-Aide Advises Him On Attack On Opposition

Former media aide to Edo State Governor and a chieftain of the APC in the state, John Mayaki, has advised Governor Godwin Obaseki to quit his undemocratic bid to silence criticism in the state through sponsorship of crude attacks on the opposition, including media defamation executed through expensive media placements.

He accused the governor of seeking to buy a legacy after nearly two terms of astounding failure characterised by incompetence, unmet promises, and shameful violation of the rule of law.

While insisting that amateur public relations efforts were not antidote to maladminstration, he urged the governor to stop inflicting double blows on the citizens of the state by wasting their taxes on fruitless image laundering after failing to use the same to fix gaping problems in the state, a decision he noted, would have improved his image.

Meanwhile, an Edo State-based legal pracitioner, Greg Ewah Esq., has urged Mayaki to quit the diabolic and unwarranted obsession with the governor, and rather focus on building a decent career.