Obaseki's N40,000 minimum wage doubtful –BENCCIMA

The Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA) says micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in Edo will find it challenging to pay N40,000 minimum wage. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on May 1, increased the N30,000 minimum wage of civil servants in the state to N40,000. The governor made the announcement on the occasion of the 2022 Workers’ Day celebration. However, Mrs Aina Omo- Ojeonu, President, BENCCIMA, told NAN in Benin that it would be a burden on the private sector to pay N40,000 minimum wage going by the present economic challenges in the country. “We can’t afford that because the business environment is not conducive for us; there is still problem of poor power, poor infrastructure and inflation.

“It is good for the state workers; it will help increase their purchasing power, but we are looking at the inflation in the economy. “The new wage will increase prices of goods and services in the state because sellers will believe that purchasing power has increased,” she said. Meanwhile, Obaseki, within the week, inspected on-going construction work of Edo Labour House Complex, in Benin City. He was led on the tour by the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Odion Olaye. Reassuring on the completion of the Labour House, the governor noted: “Let me also remind you that this labour building has some commercial spaces in the property so that they can also use it to sustain and maintain the building. That’s why you see that there are warehouses in the basement. “They took advantage of the topography to build warehouses.

Hopefully, they will get income from that. It has a multipurpose hall which can be put into commercial use to generate income. Also, there are enough office spaces for the unions and their affiliates; that is the purpose of this building. “Our goal was to celebrate this year’s Workers Day in this building, but due to some unforeseen circumstances, particularly the early downpour, the contractor has assured us that by July or August this year, this place will be ready,” Obaseki assured. In his contribution, Olaye commended the governor for the massive project, assuring of the support and collaboration of workers in the state to ensure the realization of the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) Agenda.

 

