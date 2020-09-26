News

Obaseki’s re-election didn’t surprise us –Edo teachers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Teachers in Edo State have congratulated the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his reelection for a second term in office, adding that the victory of the governor in the September 19 governorship election did not come to them as a surprise.

In a statement signed by State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Pius O. Okhueleigbe and Assistant Secretary General of the union, Mike Modesty Itua, they maintained that the reelection of the governor was the product of the Governor Obaseki led-administration’s massive infrastructural, human capital and economic developments.

The statement said: “On behalf of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) and the entire public primary and secondary school teachers in Edo State, we heartily congratulate you on your landslide re-election victory at the September 19th, 2020 gubernatorial poll in the State.

“Your victory did not come as a surprise to us because it was diligently worked for and earned by you through the massive infrastructural, human capital and economic developments that your administration has brought to the entire citizenry which are so visible throughout the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Praises for Buhari as Oyetola Commissions Kuta Bridge, Cottage Hospital

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Nigerian Army is responsive and professional- COAS It was all joy, excitement and praises for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army yesterday as the age-long vision of over 100 years to link Kuta, Ikoyi towns to Ede community area of Osun state by road came to fruition. The residents of the ancient towns who […]
News

Coronavirus: Millions of Americans set to lose key $600 benefit

Posted on Author Reporter

    A $600 (£459) jobless benefit paid to tens of millions of unemployed Americans expired overnight after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach a deal on its extension. Friday was the deadline for an agreement on the coronavirus relief, which tops up state benefits that are mostly far below $600, reports the BBC. Republicans […]
News

15-year-old girl gang-raped in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A 15-year-old girl, Mmesoma (surname withheld), was yesterday gang-raped by two boys at Nkelegu Ishieke , Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The two suspects, Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15, and Chidubem Onwe, 14, allegedly defiled the victim in her father’s house when he left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market. It […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: