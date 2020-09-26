Obaseki’s re-election didn’t surprise us –Edo teachers

Teachers in Edo State have congratulated the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on his reelection for a second term in office, adding that the victory of the governor in the September 19 governorship election did not come to them as a surprise.

In a statement signed by State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Pius O. Okhueleigbe and Assistant Secretary General of the union, Mike Modesty Itua, they maintained that the reelection of the governor was the product of the Governor Obaseki led-administration’s massive infrastructural, human capital and economic developments.

The statement said: “On behalf of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) and the entire public primary and secondary school teachers in Edo State, we heartily congratulate you on your landslide re-election victory at the September 19th, 2020 gubernatorial poll in the State.

“Your victory did not come as a surprise to us because it was diligently worked for and earned by you through the massive infrastructural, human capital and economic developments that your administration has brought to the entire citizenry which are so visible throughout the state.”

