Obaseki’s S’Court victory, call for dividends of democracy to Edo people –Speaker

Rt. Hon. Marcus Izeagbeaya Onobun is the speaker, Edo State House of Assembly. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN he spoke on the achievements of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the recent Supreme Court victory, the working relationship between him and other members of the House. Excerpt…

As Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly what are your challenges thus so far?

Well we all know the challenges we have faced in this state, but we thank God that all those challenges are over now that the Supreme Court has finally affirmed our election victory. As Speaker of the State Legislative arm of government, we are doing our best; we have good working relationship with the Executive and Judiciary. We all have the same aim and mindset and that aim is to move our state forward and ensure that the dividends of democracy are delivered to the good people of the state. For me as the Speaker I have no problem with my colleagues, we are working in harmony and also carrying out our legislatives function in accordance with the law. Edo State House of Assembly is one, there is no division whatsoever. Edo State is a peace loving State, so we are very elated with the progress of our governor His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and his team. He is highly committed to taking Edo State to its peak and making it a better place for all.

What does the victory at the Supreme Court mean to the people of Edo?

We are very happy with the victory although we knew from the start that our opponents were chasing shadows. It is only a blind man that will say that Governor Obaseki does not have a certificate. The victory to me is call for more commitment from the government to the people, it has brought an end to political godfatherism in our state, it has also given the people a sense of belonging, it also indicates that our electorate now have the freedom to select their leaders, it shows that the era of imposition is gone. It has given our governor and members of his cabinet the opportunity to fully concentrate on governance and a wakeup call for more dividends of democracy.

What is your view on the 14 lawmakers who are yet to be inaugurated?

I cannot speak on that now because the case is before the court of law. We should wait for the court to decide.

A lot of people are commenting on the state security system currently being put in place by the Governor to check crime and criminality, what is your view?

Yes, that is the hallmark of good governance that goes a long way to indicate that our governor is totally committed to the security of the people. Obaseki has a good template for Edo people. His programmes and policies are being emulated by other state governors across the country because they know very well that the man is an economist and a technocrat with good track records and antecedents. Again, any meaningful leader or government will know that his primary duty is to secure lives and property of the people under him. So for Edo State government to have initiated and inaugurated the state security architecture means that the governor is committed to the welfare of the people. His Excellency has vowed to industrialise Edo State and with the projects ongoing now you will know that he mean business. Edo people should expect more infrastructural development now that there are no more court cases to distract him.

Esan people are clamouring for the number one seat in Edo 2024 governorship election, what is your take on this?

Yes getting the governorship slot is good for us, but it is not the first step. We must first put our house in order. We must be united and strive to do things that would promote the ideas of Esan people. We must make frantic efforts towards ensuring that our voting population in the senatorial district is enlarged whereby eligible voters of Esan extraction around the country come back home to register so that their votes can always count in any election in the state. In fact I was no happy when the call for Esan Leadership Summit came, and some Esan leaders are saying why must it be held in Ewohimi? Look it does not matter where it is held; the most important thing is having leaders discuss important issues that affect the land. It is time we put sentiment and greed aside; in Esan land we have issues that call for discussion; our various political leaders in Esan land must come together and speak with one voice, we must not allow personal interests to override the interest of the masses. Since the creation of Edo State, this present government has benefited the Esan people more than any other government. Governor Obaseki is in love with Esan people, so we must commend his efforts, join hands with him to develop the state. Edo State is one, there is no division; despite our different political affiliations and orientations we are all working for one goal that is making Edo a better place for all. For me it is too early to start making comments on 2024, Edo State is doing very well, so it is our collective responsibility to put heads together with the present government to ensure that Edo State becomes an enviable one emulate. We have no problem in our state, people are going about doing their daily businesses, there is security of lives and property because Edo State is known for peace.

