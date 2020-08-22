News

Obaseki’s support base causing APC problems –Osagie

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said that the “huge support base of Governor Godwin Obaseki across the three senatorial districts of the state is causing candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu and his handlers to hallucinate.” Osagie, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Friday, urged the APC “to come clean on the allegation of ongoing mass thumb printing of ballot papers by APC members in some hotels in Kogi State.”

The governor’s aide emphasised: “We are convinced that the candidate of the APC, the party’s leaders and media handlers are suffering from hallucination, given the ease with which they allege things that do not exist. “We are also convinced that the growing support base of Governor Obaseki is responsible for the poor health condition of these APC leaders.” He added: “Two days ago, the APC said they saw a vehicle loaded with arms in Governor Obaseki’s convoy. Yesterday they said security personnel attached to the governor were involved in shooting.

“Today, Friday, they alleged that the PDP is engaged in arms proliferation. Of course we know that tomorrow, the APC will say that the PDP is procuring short-range ballistic missiles or jet bombers, and the day after, they will allege that we are procuring nuclear warheads. “It takes someone who hallucinates to call a press conference and tell journalists things that exist only in the APC leaders’ heads.

