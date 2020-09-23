News

Obaseki’s victory confirms Nigerians dumping APC, says Jegede

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was a confirmation that Nigerians were tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC).

 

Jegede in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Samuel Fasua, in Akure, said the result of the election was a manifestation of the people’s conviction that the PDP was the credible alternative that would provide good governance for the people. He said the PDP was a political party which would intitutionalise inclusive democracy, give equal opportunities to party members as against the dominance of a cabal of political godfathers, saying like their Edo neighbours, voters in Ondo State were fully prepared to exercise their inalienable right to determining who would govern the state come October 10. Jegede said:

 

“I express personal joy at the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; particularly for the fact that it symbolised Nigerians’ disenchantment with the ensuing poor leadership under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their conviction that a PDP government is the credible alternative.

 

“Governor Obaseki is now vindicated, having taken a bold step in coming over to the PDP, a political party that cherishes the masses; that is grassrootsoriented and that does not pander to godfatherism. “We rejoice with him and the government and good people of Edo State for this unequivocal rejection of the slave masters through the sanctity of the vote.”

