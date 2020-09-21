News

Obaseki’s victory, demonstration of people’s will –Secondus, Obi

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday said that the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki was a demonstration of the people’s goodwill in appreciation of the outstanding performance of the governor and his deputy in their first term.

 

Also, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, said the election was a true reflection of the will of Edo people.

 

The duo said in separate statements that the conduct of the Edo governorship was a departure from the previous ones under President Muhammadu Buhari. Secondus in a statement by his media assistant, Ike Abonyi, noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security operatives improved in their performance.

 

He called on President Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Act into law and to carry out further electoral reforms that would engender peace and less interference in the nation’s electoral process.

 

Secondus commended the people of Edo State for standing up for democracy “to ensure that the will of the people and nobody else prevailed in their state. He said: “Edo people by their dogged display on Saturday were determined to take their collective destiny in their own hands, and for this PDP is proud of them.”

 

Obi in a statement by his media adviser, Valentine Obienyem, said that “democracy is when the people are allowed to determine who leads them after weighing the records of the candidates.” He urged Obaseki and his deputy to see their victory as a catalyst to do more for their people.

