News

Obaseki’s victory, divine intervention, says Hon. Otuedon

Posted on Author Ola James Warri Comment(0)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon. Kelly Otuedon has commended the people of neighbouring Edo State for voting massively for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election, describing it as divine intervention.

 

According to him, the success of the election shows that the people believes in their governor’s ability to further develop the state to a higher level “I knew that Governor Obaseki will be returned unopposed despite the opposition from the so called ‘federal might’.

 

There is no doubt that the PDP is fully accepted both in Edo State and virtually in all the states of the country,” said the PDP stalwart. Hon Otuedon, who is  presently a member of the newly established Warri, Uvwie and environs Development Agency, spoke with newsmen at the weekend and expressed optimism that the PDP will also win the forthcoming Ondo gov-  ernorship election.

 

He commended all the PDP governors that supported Obaseki in last Saturday’s election and pleaded that the same support be extended to the party flag bearer in Ondo State.

Hon Otuedon, who was two-time Chairman of the PDP Uvwie Local Government Area, enjoined all party faithful to be strongly united and coordinated in order to wrestle power in 2023 presidential election

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Ekiti advocates safety of teachers, pupils as schools reopen

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Chairman of the Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi has urged primary school teachers in the state to rededicate themselves to their duties and adhere strictly to the guide-lines issue by government to curb the spread of the ravaging coronavirus in schools and other public places.   The SUBEB Chairman gave […]
News

Fuel price, electricity tariff increase is double tragedy –Ajiboye

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

  The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Bible Society of Nigeria (BSB), Dr. Dare Ajiboye, discloses that the COVID -19 pandemic slowed down progress of the Bible House and Hand Written Bible projects of the BSN; and speaks on other trending issues in this exclusive interview with TAI ANYANWU Considering that the Federal […]
News

Diri urges Alaibe, others to develop Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday called on all Bayelsans, including Chief Timi Alaibe and his other opponents, to join hands with his administration to build the state, noting that Bayelsa had lots of potential waiting to be harnessed. In a statement signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: