Obaseki’s victory, divine intervention, says Hon. Otuedon

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon. Kelly Otuedon has commended the people of neighbouring Edo State for voting massively for Governor Godwin Obaseki in the last Saturday’s gubernatorial election, describing it as divine intervention.

According to him, the success of the election shows that the people believes in their governor’s ability to further develop the state to a higher level “I knew that Governor Obaseki will be returned unopposed despite the opposition from the so called ‘federal might’.

There is no doubt that the PDP is fully accepted both in Edo State and virtually in all the states of the country,” said the PDP stalwart. Hon Otuedon, who is presently a member of the newly established Warri, Uvwie and environs Development Agency, spoke with newsmen at the weekend and expressed optimism that the PDP will also win the forthcoming Ondo gov- ernorship election.

He commended all the PDP governors that supported Obaseki in last Saturday’s election and pleaded that the same support be extended to the party flag bearer in Ondo State.

Hon Otuedon, who was two-time Chairman of the PDP Uvwie Local Government Area, enjoined all party faithful to be strongly united and coordinated in order to wrestle power in 2023 presidential election

