News Top Stories

Obaseki’s victory ends godfatherism in Nigerian politics – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said the victory of the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki in Saturday’s Edo governorship election is a new dawn.

 

Atiku said the victory was a declaration of independence from “the antidemocratic forces of godfatherism and militarism,” adding “no victory could be sweeter than this.”

 

The former vice president, in a statement, commended the resilience of Edo people in the face of forces arrayed against them, noting that Edo, which is known as Centre of Black Civilisation has added Bastion of Nigeria Democracy.

 

“This double whammy of ancient and modern glories is a testament to a people who have, for centuries, set the pace as a beacon of light on the African continent,” he stated.

 

Atiku said the election was free from violence and urged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, to accept the right hand of fellowship that is likely to be extended to him by Governor Obaseki.

 

“The leprous hand he is now holding, can only lead to a destination of barrenness. He is amongst strange bedfellows, and I remind him that no matter how far one has gone on a wrong road, it is never too late to turn back and head in the right direction. The PDP is the right direction.

 

“There is a new wind of democratic change now blowing all over Nigeria. The forces of despotism, nepotism, and interlopers cannot successfully withstand this force. “Nigeria shall soon be totally free from these forces, from Kaura Namoda, to Lagos.

 

The only power that will stand in Nigeria is people’s power, not the power of godfathers, or despots,” the former vice president said. He called on the people of Ondo State, where governorship election will be held next month, to learn from what happened in Edo State and liberate themselves from the oppressive grasp of godfa-    thers and external forces that seek to dominate their will. “Edo has done it. You can do it too!” he added.

 

Atiku advised Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory, and commended the PDP for standing shoulder to shoulder, “with the people of Edo and their government, in good times and bad. “We, in the PDP, have shown that we are not fair weather friends to the good people of Edo.

 

In good times, we will walk beside you. In bad times, we will be your true ‘comrade’. We will never be a turncoat. We will never abandon the principles we once espoused, so we can dine with our nemesis. Democracy has no nemesis. And this, the PDP has again proved.”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari admits security situation is ‘very disturbing’

Posted on Author Reporter

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the security forces could do much better in their efforts to keep the country safe. In a rare interview, Buhari described the situation in northern and central regions as “very, very disturbing”. “I believe the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies, from the reports I am getting, I […]
News Top Stories

CBN’s N16n will boost local production –Maize farmers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Nigeria’s Maize Farmers Association (MFA) yesterday said the N16 billion released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would boost local production and also ensure stable price of the commodity. The National President, MAAN, Dr. Abubakar Funtua, who spoke with journalists in Abuja over the recent ban placed on importation of maize into the country […]
News

Fight against corruption: Judiciary’s missing in action – Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has scored the judiciary low in the on-going fight against corruption. Apart from alleging that the judiciary, as an independent arm of government, was “missing in action”, in the anti-graft efforts of the administration, Sagay further accused the institution of hostility to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: