Obaseki’s victory, rejection of godfathers – PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

…laud President, INEC, security operatives

 

Elected governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the reelection of Governor Godwin Obaseki for another term in office is rejection by Edo people of godfatherism and imposition of leaders by forces from outside the state.

 

The governors, in a statement by Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said Obaseki’s victory was a triumph of justice, hard work and resilience, noting that the governor had, in the last four years, improved the lot of the people of Edo State.

 

“As the flag bearer of the PDP in the election, you validated the well-known fact that Edo State is truly a PDP dominated state. “It is a resounding endorsement by Edo people of your performance in the last four years,” the statement added.

 

The governors stated that the re-election has rekindled the hope of Nigerians that a free and fair election is still possible in Nigeria. “We single out INEC, the electoral umpire for special  commendation as it didn’t allow itself as an institution to be manipulated into subverting the clearly expressed will and wishes of the people of Edo State.

 

“We applaud the security agencies for their fairness and relative neutrality in the conduct of the elections.

 

“In all these, special thanks must go to the President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, for keeping his word not to unduly interfere in the elections by using state machinery,” Tambuwal said.

 

The governors challenged Governor Obaseki to reciprocate the support of the people by doubling his effort to sustain good governance and accountability to the people of Edo State who have invested their trust and confidence in him.

 

“Even as a PDP governor- elect, we trust that you will govern with fairness to all Edolites, irrespective of party affiliation or support for you. “The Edo people have spoken and democracy has triumphed. It is indeed the will of God,” the governors said.

