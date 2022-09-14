Obaship Tussle: Abiodun orders arrest, prosecution of sponsors, perpetrators of violence in Ogun community

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of the sponsors and perpetrators of mayhem in Agosasa town of Ipoka Local Government Area of the state, over the obaship tussle.

The governor gave the order in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Abeokuta by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

Clashes had erupted in the town at the weekend over the choice of who becomes the next Oja of Agosasa, leading to the death of no fewer than three persons.

The violence also left some residents with injuries, while property worth several millions of naira were reported to have been destroyed.

Reacting to the incident, Abiodun charged the police and other law enforcement agencies to go after the perpetrators of the attacks

