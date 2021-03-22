Law

Obaship tussle: Egiri Ruling House asks court to sack Agura of Gbagura from office

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta Comment(0)

The Egiri Ruling house in Gbagura kingdom, Abeokuta, Ogun State has sued the Agura of Gbagura land, Oba Saburee Babajide Bakre and the kingmakers, asking an Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta to remove the monarch from office.

 

Bakre was appointed the 9th Agura of Gbagura during the tenure of the immediate past Ibikunle Amosun-led administration.

 

However, the Ruling House in a suit marked AB/292/2019 ischallenging selection andappointment of Oba Bakre as the 9th Agura of Gbagura onthegroundsthathisselectionand subsequent installation did not follow due process.

 

Besides, it claimed that Oba Bakre’s selection and installation was a breach of Section 16 of the Chiefs Law, Laws of Ogun State 2006. Specifically, Egiri Ruling House in a matter brought before the court against Oba Bakre and the kingmakers said the installation and coronation of the monarch allegedly violated the provisions of Section 16 of the Chiefs Law,

 

Laws of Ogun State 2006. Joined in the suit are the Chairman and Secretary to the Abeokuta North Local Government, Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Attorney General and Governor Dapo Abiodun.

 

The suit was filed for and on behalf of members of Egiri Ruling house by Princes Akindele Sharafadeen Ogunwoolu, Saburi Ayinde Adeyemi, Sufian Soetan, Salihu Adetunji Nadir, Kabiru Abolade and Wasiu Adeyinka Adeosun.

 

The sextet in an amended writ of summons, a copy of which was obtained by New   Telegraph, claimed that the monarch “is a not a descendant of any lineage of Egiri Ruling house, lacks the prerequisite locus standi to vie for Agura of Gbagura stool and his selection/ election, presentation and/or appointment and installation as Agura of Gbagura is null and void.”

 

They went on: “That the regency council by virtue of their statutory duties have no official role in the process of nomination, selection and/or election, presentation, appointment and installation AF any qualified candidate as Agura of Gbagura.”

 

They however, seek the following orders among other reliefs;

 

• An order of perpetual injunction restraining all defendants from similar acts or inaction in flagrant violation of the Agura of Gbagura registered chieftaincy declaration of  1958 and Ogun State Chiefs Law of 2006 in the process of nomination, selection and/or election, presentation, appointment and installation of Agura.

 

• An order directing the Chairman and Secretary to the Abeokuta North local government in conjunction with the kingmakers and Egiri Ruling House to commence afresh the nomination selection, election, presentation of Agura of Gbagura in accordance with Agura of Gbagura chieftaincy registered declaration of 1958 and chiefs law, law of Ogun state if Nigeria 2006 forthwith.”

 

Also, the claimants are demanding N10million in damages for “the psychological trauma and pains” suffered by them.

 

However, the presiding judge, Justice B.O.O Bamgbose adjourned the case 28th April, 2021for hearing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Court nullifies First Guarantee Pension’s EGM

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akeem Nafiu Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of First Guarantee Pension Ltd, which purportedly held on July 8, 2019 and February 20, 2020. The judge held that the meeting, having not been convened by the firm’s Board of Directors, of which the plaintiff, […]
Law

Court remands 2 businessmen in prison for producing fake engine oil

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of two businessmen at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly producing fake engine oil. The two businessmen- -Vanger Luper and Bright Ogbuagu were arraigned by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on a 5-count charge of dealing in substandard engine oil […]
Law

Cases that shaped 2020

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU

  AKEEM NAFIU reviewed activities of the judiciary in the outgoing year 2020 and concluded that some cases involving some politically exposed persons (PEPs) had made the third arm of government thick   For 362 days, the nation’s judiciary indeed got itself busy with cases involving high profile individuals, particularly politically exposed persons (PEPs). In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica