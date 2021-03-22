Obaship tussle: Egiri Ruling House asks court to sack Agura of Gbagura from office

The Egiri Ruling house in Gbagura kingdom, Abeokuta, Ogun State has sued the Agura of Gbagura land, Oba Saburee Babajide Bakre and the kingmakers, asking an Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta to remove the monarch from office.

Bakre was appointed the 9th Agura of Gbagura during the tenure of the immediate past Ibikunle Amosun-led administration.

However, the Ruling House in a suit marked AB/292/2019 ischallenging selection andappointment of Oba Bakre as the 9th Agura of Gbagura onthegroundsthathisselectionand subsequent installation did not follow due process.

Besides, it claimed that Oba Bakre’s selection and installation was a breach of Section 16 of the Chiefs Law, Laws of Ogun State 2006. Specifically, Egiri Ruling House in a matter brought before the court against Oba Bakre and the kingmakers said the installation and coronation of the monarch allegedly violated the provisions of Section 16 of the Chiefs Law,

Laws of Ogun State 2006. Joined in the suit are the Chairman and Secretary to the Abeokuta North Local Government, Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Attorney General and Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The suit was filed for and on behalf of members of Egiri Ruling house by Princes Akindele Sharafadeen Ogunwoolu, Saburi Ayinde Adeyemi, Sufian Soetan, Salihu Adetunji Nadir, Kabiru Abolade and Wasiu Adeyinka Adeosun.

The sextet in an amended writ of summons, a copy of which was obtained by New Telegraph, claimed that the monarch “is a not a descendant of any lineage of Egiri Ruling house, lacks the prerequisite locus standi to vie for Agura of Gbagura stool and his selection/ election, presentation and/or appointment and installation as Agura of Gbagura is null and void.”

They went on: “That the regency council by virtue of their statutory duties have no official role in the process of nomination, selection and/or election, presentation, appointment and installation AF any qualified candidate as Agura of Gbagura.”

They however, seek the following orders among other reliefs;

• An order of perpetual injunction restraining all defendants from similar acts or inaction in flagrant violation of the Agura of Gbagura registered chieftaincy declaration of 1958 and Ogun State Chiefs Law of 2006 in the process of nomination, selection and/or election, presentation, appointment and installation of Agura.

• An order directing the Chairman and Secretary to the Abeokuta North local government in conjunction with the kingmakers and Egiri Ruling House to commence afresh the nomination selection, election, presentation of Agura of Gbagura in accordance with Agura of Gbagura chieftaincy registered declaration of 1958 and chiefs law, law of Ogun state if Nigeria 2006 forthwith.”

Also, the claimants are demanding N10million in damages for “the psychological trauma and pains” suffered by them.

However, the presiding judge, Justice B.O.O Bamgbose adjourned the case 28th April, 2021for hearing.

