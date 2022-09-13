Metro & Crime

Obaship Tussle: Three killed, houses burnt as Ogun residents go on rampage

No fewer than three persons have been reported killed in Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State as some residents went on rampage over who becomes the next monarch of the town.

New Telegraph learnt that, there has been tension in the community over who becomes the next Oja of Agosasa following the demise of the last monarch, Oba James Elegbede, in February.

It was further gathered that the Obaship tussle got to its climax on Sunday when the youths of Agosasa took to the streets to warn against the installation of an unpopular candidate as the next Oja.

On Sunday, about five persons were reportedly injured and taken to hospital when the face-off started.

“The intervention of soldiers, policemen and traditionalists helped to stop the crisis on Sunday evening. I could not pass through the town while going home,” an Ipokia resident told our correspondent.

The situation, however, got out of hand on Monday with the murder of one Nafiu Amosun, who was said to be the closest ally to the candidate being supported by the youths of Agosasa.

The angry youths alleged that the said Nafiu Amosun was shot dead near the Afa River by the other faction and this triggered the current chaos in the community.

 

