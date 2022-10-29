Metro & Crime

Obaship tussle: ‘We don’t want chaos’ – Ogun community begs govt to approve Oba-elect

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Chiefs and residents of Orile Ilawo in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Saturday appealed to the state government to urgently avert looming crisis in their community by approving Oba Olusegun Macgregor as the Oba-elect of Orile Ilawo.

The residents said they could not afford to witness any outbreak of war in their community over who becomes the next monarch in the community.

The Orile Ilawo stool became vacant in December 2021 when the first Oba of the town, Oba Oladipo Aina joined his ancestors.

On October 13, 2022, the six Warrant Chiefs approved by the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs voted for Chief Olusegun MacGregor to emerge as the Olu of Orile Ilawo-elect.

Since his emergence, some individuals have been making claims against his candidacy, alleging that he was not chosen by the traditional Ifa Oracle.

But chiefs, youths and women of Ilawo have taken to the street to warn against steps that could trigger violence in the peaceful community.

In what they termed an appreciation rally, the people marched from Ilawo in Abeokuta to the palaces of the four sectional Obas in Egba – the Alake, the Osile, the Agura and the Olowu

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidnapping: Evans denies collecting $420, 000 as ransom from victim’s family

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, at an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos Friday denied kidnapping a businessman, Sylvnus Ahamonu and collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family. Evans, who is standing trial alongside an ex-soldier, Victor Aduba, was charged on a four-count of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms. The alleged Kidnap kingpin […]
Metro & Crime

Woman, 58, in NSCDC net over alleged human trafficking

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A 58-year-old woman, Mrs Module Bello Ajike, has been arrested by operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for her alleged involvement in human trafficking and child labour.   Spokesman of the state NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, in a statement in Ilorin, said three children were recovered […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA seizes 4.9m Tramadol capsules in Port Harcourt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a container bearing 4,996,200 capsules of tramadol weighing 2,498.2 kilograms at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The illicit drug, concealed in 1,387 cartons, was seized on Tuesday, during a joint examination by NDLEA operatives and Customs personnel on a container marked MRKU […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica