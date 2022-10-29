Obaship tussle: ‘We don’t want chaos’ – Ogun community begs govt to approve Oba-elect

Chiefs and residents of Orile Ilawo in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Saturday appealed to the state government to urgently avert looming crisis in their community by approving Oba Olusegun Macgregor as the Oba-elect of Orile Ilawo.

The residents said they could not afford to witness any outbreak of war in their community over who becomes the next monarch in the community.

The Orile Ilawo stool became vacant in December 2021 when the first Oba of the town, Oba Oladipo Aina joined his ancestors.

On October 13, 2022, the six Warrant Chiefs approved by the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs voted for Chief Olusegun MacGregor to emerge as the Olu of Orile Ilawo-elect.

Since his emergence, some individuals have been making claims against his candidacy, alleging that he was not chosen by the traditional Ifa Oracle.

But chiefs, youths and women of Ilawo have taken to the street to warn against steps that could trigger violence in the peaceful community.

In what they termed an appreciation rally, the people marched from Ilawo in Abeokuta to the palaces of the four sectional Obas in Egba – the Alake, the Osile, the Agura and the Olowu

