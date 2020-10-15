News

Obasi: Igbo presidency’ll resolve Nigeria’s socio-economic, political problems

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A former Deputy National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Jerry Obasi, yesterday said solution to Nigeria problems was Igbo presidency.

Obasi said Igbo President was what the country needed, pleading that the region be allowed to produce the next president in 2023. Speaking in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, Obasi who was former Chairman of APGA and 2015 deputy governorship candidate of the party noted that Igbo presidency in 2023 would end various agitations by some separatist groups in South-East zone. He said: “We need lead ers that have good plans for the country because what is happening today is very clear that the leaders we have, have no plans for the country. There is no blueprint anywhere for the development of the country in the present administration.

“I was thinking that President Muhammadu Buhari who ran for the president of this country up to three, four times before becoming the president will have blueprint for the country but there is no blueprint anywhere.

So, in 2023, we should elect leaders that have good blueprint for the country. “We have tried every part of this country. So, today, it is the turn of the Igbo to become president of the country. The Igbo president is now what Nigeria needs because we have tried everybody.

The solution to Nigeria socio-political and economic problems lie with Igbo presidency and if you watch, those who love Nigeria the more are the Igbo and they have developed every part of Nigeria without which, those areas would have remained undeveloped. “Every section of the country have ben president; South South, North East, North West among others. It is only the Igbo that are remaining to be president democratically. What is stopping that? And if they are sincere that they want to stop MASSOB and IPOB activities, allow Igbo man to be President let us compare the black horse and the seemingly white horse who will now become the corner stone. But I think the solution to Nigeria problem is Igbo presidency.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN raises the alarm over plot to discredit policies, officials

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the alarm over sinister plan by some vested interests in Nigeria’s economic and socio-political space to distract the institution through deliberate misinformation, complete fabrications and outright lies. The apex bank reiterated that its Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and his team remain focused and undeterred in their effort […]
News

Kaigama: Corruption has assumed new level of digital proficiency

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said that corruption in the country has assumed a new level of digital proficiency across all levels, despite the high number of worship places and religious activities in the country.   In his homily delivered during the inauguration of Catholic Action in Abuja Archdiocese at Our […]
News

Eid-el-Kabir: Sen. Goje doles out gifts to constituents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje has doled out financial support to his constituents to enable them fulfill their sallah obligations of Animal sacrifice. The beneficiaries of the donations are orphans, underprivileged, elders, party leaders as well as traditional and religious leaders drawn from his Gombe Central Senatorial District. Speaking during the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: