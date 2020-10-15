Obasi: Igbo presidency’ll resolve Nigeria’s socio-economic, political problems

A former Deputy National Secretary and Deputy National Chairman South of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Jerry Obasi, yesterday said solution to Nigeria problems was Igbo presidency.

Obasi said Igbo President was what the country needed, pleading that the region be allowed to produce the next president in 2023. Speaking in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, Obasi who was former Chairman of APGA and 2015 deputy governorship candidate of the party noted that Igbo presidency in 2023 would end various agitations by some separatist groups in South-East zone. He said: “We need lead ers that have good plans for the country because what is happening today is very clear that the leaders we have, have no plans for the country. There is no blueprint anywhere for the development of the country in the present administration.

“I was thinking that President Muhammadu Buhari who ran for the president of this country up to three, four times before becoming the president will have blueprint for the country but there is no blueprint anywhere.

So, in 2023, we should elect leaders that have good blueprint for the country. “We have tried every part of this country. So, today, it is the turn of the Igbo to become president of the country. The Igbo president is now what Nigeria needs because we have tried everybody.

The solution to Nigeria socio-political and economic problems lie with Igbo presidency and if you watch, those who love Nigeria the more are the Igbo and they have developed every part of Nigeria without which, those areas would have remained undeveloped. “Every section of the country have ben president; South South, North East, North West among others. It is only the Igbo that are remaining to be president democratically. What is stopping that? And if they are sincere that they want to stop MASSOB and IPOB activities, allow Igbo man to be President let us compare the black horse and the seemingly white horse who will now become the corner stone. But I think the solution to Nigeria problem is Igbo presidency.”

