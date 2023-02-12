Obaze: I’ll fight for security reforms, true federalism, if elected

Hon Osaro Obaze is a former Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency. In this Interview with FRANCIS OGBUAGU in Benin, he bares his mind on the impact he would make if elected into the National Assembly

Many people believe that your party, the All Progressive Congress, has not performed, and don’t you think this will affect your election?

Thanks so much, I will disagree with you that the party has not performed. In this context, performance is relative. Performance in what sense? I think that the party has performed according to its electioneering promises, just that I am not too happy about the publicity that has been given to it. There are economic issues world over. This is the first time we see Britain going into recession and people are protesting there, but it’s like people on this part of the divide seem sometimes not to understand what is going on on the other side. The economic issue is as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic which has affected the world economically. The problem is how to cushion the effects and that is the challenge our government has. The major problem we have is the issue of insecurity, which has reduced to an extent. The security problem was inherited from the PDP-led government.

Your performance as the Chairman of Oredo Local Government Council is the plank you are building on to be elected to the House of Representatives. How do you intend to meet the people’s expectations?

I have done it before, and we will do it again. I believe that getting into politics is to ensure that our people have a better life. The legislative arm of government is the organ responsible for making good law that will bring good governance to our people. I assure you that like I said before without mincing words that I will make sure that good laws are put in place that will affect the life of our people in a positive way. On the issue of performance you are talking about, I believe that having been given the opportunity to serve as a local government chairman, it is you people that made it possible, and I believe that we will continue in that light. The confidence you people reposed on me will not be betrayed. I will continue in that direction and that is the mindset I am bringing into this election. The only thing that keeps you in politics is your performance, and for me I don’t have any options but to perform, when elected. You talk about performance, there is this allegation that Edo youths have not benefited from Federal Government’s jobs from past legislators in the state. How do you intend to tackle this?

As I have said earlier, the issue of creating jobs is not the responsibility of government. What government does is to create an enabling environment for the private sector to bring in investments that will create jobs. Let take the local government for instance. How many workers do they have?

This boils down to the systemic failure we highlighted some time ago. The business of government is to provide regulatory framework that will protect the right of employees. I think employments will be created if government is responsible enough to create an enabling environment like providing power, security and many more.

If elected, what do you have for Oredo Federal Constituency?

It is my desire to contribute robustly to the legislative process by sponsoring bills and motions that will ameliorate the living conditions of my people. I will concentrate on the core areas of economy, agriculture, education, sports development, cultural values, public infrastructural development and security. I will pursue vigorously legislations that will deepen the nation’s economic fortunes, strengthen the purchasing power of the ordinary Nigerians and improve on the performance of our currency in an attempt to tackle rising inflation and reduce the poverty level of Nigerians in the process. There is systemic security failure in Nigeria. I will sponsor bills to support the state police that will address this failure. Also, there is need for true federalism. If anything like that exists, those who have the resources can control and pay tax to the center. We will work to make sure that the roles of the traditional institutions are constitutionally defined. The legislative arm of government is saddled with the responsibility of making laws for the protection of the citizens, and the development of the nation. A legislator represents the interest of his or her constituents and puts these genuine interests on the front banner. This is aimed at improving the living conditions of the constituency, thus adding value to the society. I will liaise with co-legislators of like minds in advancing legislations that will secure the lives of our people, as the aim and fundamental objective of governance is the protection of lives and properties of the citizens. I will strive to ensure that all security agencies are strengthened while influencing employment of able bodied men and women in my constituency who wish to be part of the security architecture through recommendation. I will liaise with relevant stakeholders in the security sector to ensure adequate security for my people just as I intend to build security structures as part of my constituency projects. On health, I will as a matter or priority ensure modern and fully equipped affordable health centres that will be built in strategic locations across my constituency. This is to guarantee that the health of my people is adequately catered for as health is wealth.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...