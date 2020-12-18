Obesere crowned ‘Fuji Artiste of Year 2020’

Iconic entertainer, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, has been crowned the Fuji Artiste of the Year at the 4th Edition of the Pacesetters Entertainment and Recognition Award (PERA 2020). Award ceremony was held in Ibadan, Oyo State, at the Jorgor Centre recently. Obesere defeated all the other contenders to the award as his effort in 2020 was duly recognised.

The “Egungun Becareful” crooner was nominated alongside Saheed Osupa and Taye Currency but he got the highest number of votes from Fuji music lovers, who voted during the voting window. The award is well deserved as Obesere became the talk of the town when one of his old tracks titled “Egungun BeCareful” resurfaced online and trended for months as many hip hop artistes remixed the song, notable among which were Zlatan and Skibii. The track, we learnt, also paved the way for Obesere to take his music career to the next level as it enjoys more acceptance among the youths.

Obesere had appeared in many A-list shows in the country before the Coronavirus pandemic forced a ban on public gatherings. His follow up album after the ease of the lockdown, titled “Stand Out”, enjoys massive acceptance among Fuji lovers as well air plays both in the conventional and social media.

