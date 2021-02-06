Arts & Entertainments

Obesere, Odule, others storm Ibadan for lottery draw

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was agog on January 30, as leading artistes, including popular Fuji maestro, Abass Obesere (aka Omorapala), grazed the grand finale of the raffle draw powered by Total Grace Oil and Gas. Also on hand at the event whichdrewwinnersfromacross the city was the multi-talented comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka.

While addressing journalists on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of Total Grace Group, Dr Henry Akinduro, said the draw was a way of empowering the people in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility policy. While noting that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe since last year had taken a negative toll on the masses, he said government’s efforts alone could not bring the required succour to the citizens.

He said: “We consider this time as very critical in view of the global economic meltdown and the coronavirus pandemic that affected many people and businesses. “We are glad to say that we are the first in the oil and gas sector in Ibadan to give back to the people by way of empowerment.

“At Total Grace Oil and Gas, apart from business interest, we are also particular about the welfare of our customers. People are passing through very difficult time and we thought of lifting, at least, some of them from hardship.”

Abiodun disclosed that the winners, who went home with different prizes, were drawn from the four branches of the firm in Ibadan. The draw was conducted by leading actors such as Dele Odule Peju Ogunmola, and Adeyinka, ace comedian.

The prize winners, who expressed joy over the gift items, urged other companies to emulate the gesture of the oil firm in a bid to better the lot of the people. One of the lucky winners, Adelekan Adedapo, said as a professional driver, the tricycle which he won meant a big succour to support his family at this trying time.

Our Reporters

