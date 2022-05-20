Obesity in pregnancy tied to cardiovascular disease risk in offspring

Researchers in the United States have said maternal obesity impairs heart health and function of the foetus. T hese are the results of a new study in mice, published in the ‘Journal of Physiology’. The researchers from University of Colorado, U.S., found that maternal obesity causes molecular changes in the heart of the fetus and alters expression of genes related to nutrient metabolism, which greatly increases offspring’s risk of cardiac problems in later life. This is the first study to show that the heart is ‘programmed’ by the nutrients it receives in fetal life. Changes in the expression of genes alter how the heart normally metabolises carbohydrates and fats.

They shift the heart’s nutrient preference further toward fat and away from sugar. As a result, the hearts of fetuses of obese female mice were larger, weighed more, had thicker walls and showed signs of inflammation. This impairs how efficiently the heart contracts and pumps blood around the body.

